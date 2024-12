An accused drunk driver almost hit eight deputies who were trying to stop and get him out of his car.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Edward Kolodny fell asleep behind the wheel.

They tried to stop his car by blocking it with their patrol cars on Pondella near 41 on Sunday around 3 a.m.

Once they stopped it, deputies smashed in the window to wake Kolodny up.

He then tried to get away, slamming on the gas, reversing the car and hitting the patrol cars.

At one point, the eight deputies had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

That’s when they say Kolodny sped off with deputies in pursuit.

They reached speeds of 100 miles per hour until Kolodny slammed into a concrete wall at Fowler and Second Street in Fort Myers.

Kolodny was hurt but will be OK.

No deputies were injured.

He now faces several charges, including DUI.