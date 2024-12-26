Former Make-a-Wish recipient gives back to SWFL community

From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.

Grace Lightbody walks out of the Marieb College of Health and Human Services at Florida Gulf Coast University, every day.

“Just to encourage patients,” said Lightbody.

She wants to be a nurse and do for others what nurses did for her.

“I’m a brain tumor survivor,” said Lightbody. “I was diagnosed at the age of 9, and my life was just upside down. I mean, I went from a 9-year-old cheerleader, cheering and being active every day, to being in a hospital.”

The morning after doctors diagnosed her, Lightbody had the first of four brain surgeries.

She spent the next year in and out of the hospital.

“Quite literally for everybody, just kind of like a flip of life,” said Lightbody.

Then, a dream came true. Make-a-Wish sent the Lightbodys to Hawaii.

“I mean, like, no worries, we were all back together as a family, spending time together in Hawaii,” said Lightbody.

They danced at a luau, swam with dolphins and hiked an active volcano.

“Just a step away from just like, you know, doctors’ visits, MRIs, blood draws, whatever it may be, it just wasn’t a worry,” said Lightbody.

Driven by her personal experience, Lightbody hasn’t lost touch with Make-a-Wish. Grace with local wish kid Logan at her sorority Chi Omega’s Swishes for Wishes event.

While community service director, her chapter raised $10,000 for Make-a-Wish.

“We know where our money’s going and what we’re raising money for,” said Lightbody.

To take kids out of the hospital and give their illness a backseat to joy, hope and an unforgettable experience.

As for Lightbody, she calls Make-a-Wish a lifelong thing.

Next, it’s getting into nursing school with the big goal to work in the NICU.