Former Make-a-Wish recipient gives back to SWFL community

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Beyond the buildings that bear his name, who is Tom Golisano?
An accused drunk driver almost hit eight deputies trying to stop and get him out of his car.
Karena Loudin rescued five miniature Schnauzers – Molly, Joey, Ike, Zeus and Maggie from dog breeder Delaine Lowry’s home in Big Pine Key.
People in Arcadia survived Helene and Milton with minor impacts, but their Ian story is one that doesn’t get told often or enough.
New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.
From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.
For those who decided to stay in Southwest Florida during the holidays, they had one thing in mind: the beach.
Similar to getting a new knee or hip to relieve severe arthritis, a growing number of people are getting a thumb joint replacement.
Bonita Bill’s will be closing its doors after 30+ years of service.
Two juveniles and one man have been arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and then fleeing from Lee County deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of attempting to steal a car on Christmas Eve.
Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for a large influx of travelers.
The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.
The holiday magic is in full swing at Santa’s Village. There are holiday lights, food, and plenty of families making some holiday memories.
From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.
Grace Lightbody walks out of the Marieb College of Health and Human Services at Florida Gulf Coast University, every day.
“Just to encourage patients,” said Lightbody.
She wants to be a nurse and do for others what nurses did for her.
“I’m a brain tumor survivor,” said Lightbody. “I was diagnosed at the age of 9, and my life was just upside down. I mean, I went from a 9-year-old cheerleader, cheering and being active every day, to being in a hospital.”
The morning after doctors diagnosed her, Lightbody had the first of four brain surgeries.
She spent the next year in and out of the hospital.
“Quite literally for everybody, just kind of like a flip of life,” said Lightbody.
Then, a dream came true. Make-a-Wish sent the Lightbodys to Hawaii.
“I mean, like, no worries, we were all back together as a family, spending time together in Hawaii,” said Lightbody.
They danced at a luau, swam with dolphins and hiked an active volcano.
“Just a step away from just like, you know, doctors’ visits, MRIs, blood draws, whatever it may be, it just wasn’t a worry,” said Lightbody.
Driven by her personal experience, Lightbody hasn’t lost touch with Make-a-Wish.
Grace with local wish kid Logan at her sorority Chi Omega’s Swishes for Wishes event.
While community service director, her chapter raised $10,000 for Make-a-Wish.
“We know where our money’s going and what we’re raising money for,” said Lightbody.
To take kids out of the hospital and give their illness a backseat to joy, hope and an unforgettable experience.
As for Lightbody, she calls Make-a-Wish a lifelong thing.
Next, it’s getting into nursing school with the big goal to work in the NICU.