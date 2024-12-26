WINK News

Watch Now

Mega Millions jackpot surges over $1B; next drawing set for Friday

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
FILE – The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. The Mega Millions prize has grown to an estimated $1.05 billion for the Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.

According to the lottery website, no winners were announced following the Tuesday night drawing that concluded with numbers 11, 14, 38, 45, and 46, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

According to Mega Millions, there have been seven occasions where the jackpot had reached $1 billion.

This jackpot is currently at the fifth highest prize in the lottery’s history, with the highest total reaching $1.602 billion.

The current highest-record prize was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, an Atlantic Coast town near Jacksonville, in 2023.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.