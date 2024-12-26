Mega Millions jackpot surges over $1B; next drawing set for Friday

WINK News
Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as the Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for the large influx of travelers.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.
The holiday magic is in full swing at Santa’s Village. There are holiday lights, food, and plenty of families making some holiday memories
Christmas is meant to be merry, but for dogs and cats waiting for their forever homes it can be anything but.
The St. Matthews House fed nearly 500 people hot and traditional holiday meals at their Naples shelter on Wednesday.
The sound of sirens, life and death hang in the balance. A cape coral chaplain bows his head and says a prayer.
Hanukkah begins Wednesday with the lighting of the first candle. Each night, another candle will be lit until all eight shine bright.
Neighbors on Lemon Bay Drive in Englewood said their homes had never seen a drop of a water from a hurricane until 2024.
Dozens of children are enjoying new bicycles on Christmas day thanks to the generosity of the Dr. Piper Center.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
For most of us, Christmas is about spending time with family, but one group is making sure our families are staying safe.
The Weather Authority is tracking more clouds on Christmas day than we saw on Christmas Eve and the chance for a few showers.
Family come in all shapes and sizes but all share one common thing, their love for each other. One southwest Florida woman couldn’t have kids, so she built her family through adoption and fostering.
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man during a physical dispute at a Punta Gorda motel.
The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.
According to the lottery website, no winners were announced following the Tuesday night drawing that concluded with numbers 11, 14, 38, 45, and 46, plus the gold Mega Ball 3.
The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
According to Mega Millions, there have been seven occasions where the jackpot had reached $1 billion.
This jackpot is currently at the fifth highest prize in the lottery’s history, with the highest total reaching $1.602 billion.
The current highest-record prize was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, an Atlantic Coast town near Jacksonville, in 2023.
The next drawing is scheduled for Friday at 11 p.m.