More businesses heading to Lehigh Acres, including Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Beyond the buildings that bear his name, who is Tom Golisano?
An accused drunk driver almost hit eight deputies trying to stop and get him out of his car.
Karena Loudin rescued five miniature Schnauzers – Molly, Joey, Ike, Zeus and Maggie from dog breeder Delaine Lowry’s home in Big Pine Key.
People in Arcadia survived Helene and Milton with minor impacts, but their Ian story is one that doesn’t get told often or enough.
New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.
From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.
For those who decided to stay in Southwest Florida during the holidays, they had one thing in mind: the beach.
Similar to getting a new knee or hip to relieve severe arthritis, a growing number of people are getting a thumb joint replacement.
Bonita Bill’s will be closing its doors after 30+ years of service.
Two juveniles and one man have been arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and then fleeing from Lee County deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of attempting to steal a car on Christmas Eve.
Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for a large influx of travelers.
The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.
The holiday magic is in full swing at Santa’s Village. There are holiday lights, food, and plenty of families making some holiday memories.
New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.
A few apartment complexes are in the works as well.
The population is growing daily in Lehigh Acres, and it seems that the more people come in, the more businesses pop up as well.
Marlenyi Paredas, a Realtor, calls Lehigh Acres home, at least for now.
“We’re eventually going to be in a more calm area than Lehigh,” Paredas said.
Why?
Paredas said more people are moving in, and this means more businesses, too.
“I liked it when I was back then, where it was more calm, less traffic. I do consider that they need to build some other streets to get out of Lehigh and into Lehigh, but personally, I want the peace,” she said.
However, for those who are traveling to Fort Myers or other areas for their favorite restaurants, there will soon be more options nearby.
Abigail Consuetra, a resident, said, “I’m so excited.”
The newest ones that are getting ready to move in are Chipotle and Chick-fil-A.
“I feel like it would benefit the community so much because we have nothing here, and I feel like since more things are opening, we have so much more to eat and explore,” Consuetra said.
For Consuetra, this would not just benefit the community but help her out as well.
“After school, if I want to go eat Chipotle, I have to go all the way to Fort Myers. It’s very convenient to have something closer, and it benefits a lot of people. Gas prices are super high, so it’s definitely a great thing that they’re adding something to the area,” she said.
With progress, some say there may be some growing pains along the way.
“We see a lot of people from Miami moving in, and we can see that in the traffic,” Paredas said.
Traffic that might even slow down traffic more on Lee Boulevard.
We reached out to Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, but no other details are being released at this time.
As far as other things coming to the area, we were told 2025 will be a busy year in Lehigh.