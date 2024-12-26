More businesses heading to Lehigh Acres, including Chipotle and Chick-fil-A

New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.

A few apartment complexes are in the works as well.

The population is growing daily in Lehigh Acres, and it seems that the more people come in, the more businesses pop up as well.

Marlenyi Paredas, a Realtor, calls Lehigh Acres home, at least for now.

“We’re eventually going to be in a more calm area than Lehigh,” Paredas said.

Why?

Paredas said more people are moving in, and this means more businesses, too.

“I liked it when I was back then, where it was more calm, less traffic. I do consider that they need to build some other streets to get out of Lehigh and into Lehigh, but personally, I want the peace,” she said.

However, for those who are traveling to Fort Myers or other areas for their favorite restaurants, there will soon be more options nearby.

Abigail Consuetra, a resident, said, “I’m so excited.”

The newest ones that are getting ready to move in are Chipotle and Chick-fil-A.

“I feel like it would benefit the community so much because we have nothing here, and I feel like since more things are opening, we have so much more to eat and explore,” Consuetra said.

For Consuetra, this would not just benefit the community but help her out as well.

“After school, if I want to go eat Chipotle, I have to go all the way to Fort Myers. It’s very convenient to have something closer, and it benefits a lot of people. Gas prices are super high, so it’s definitely a great thing that they’re adding something to the area,” she said.

With progress, some say there may be some growing pains along the way.

“We see a lot of people from Miami moving in, and we can see that in the traffic,” Paredas said.

Traffic that might even slow down traffic more on Lee Boulevard.

We reached out to Chipotle and Chick-fil-A, but no other details are being released at this time.

As far as other things coming to the area, we were told 2025 will be a busy year in Lehigh.