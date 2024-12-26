People spend holiday break on Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Beyond the buildings that bear his name, who is Tom Golisano?
An accused drunk driver almost hit eight deputies trying to stop and get him out of his car.
Karena Loudin rescued five miniature Schnauzers – Molly, Joey, Ike, Zeus and Maggie from dog breeder Delaine Lowry’s home in Big Pine Key.
People in Arcadia survived Helene and Milton with minor impacts, but their Ian story is one that doesn’t get told often or enough.
New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.
From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.
For those who decided to stay in Southwest Florida during the holidays, they had one thing in mind: the beach.
Similar to getting a new knee or hip to relieve severe arthritis, a growing number of people are getting a thumb joint replacement.
Bonita Bill’s will be closing its doors after 30+ years of service.
Two juveniles and one man have been arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and then fleeing from Lee County deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of attempting to steal a car on Christmas Eve.
Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for a large influx of travelers.
The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.
The holiday magic is in full swing at Santa’s Village. There are holiday lights, food, and plenty of families making some holiday memories.
For those who decided to stay in Southwest Florida during the holidays, they had one thing in mind: the beach.
It was a pleasant sight to see for the beach town that faced back-to-back storms this year.
Fort Myers Beach was full of holiday visitors, both on the beach and in restaurants like Yucatan and Wahoo Willies.
One restaurant in particular is reeling in visitors and locals alike. It’s the Smokin’ Oyster Brewery, back in full force more than two years after Hurricane Ian.
Hank Leitnaker, operating partner, said, “When we were doing construction, people walking down the sidewalk, they said, ‘Oh, it’s our favorite place. It’s our first stop when we get here. We’ve been coming here for years.'”
Audrey Stull, on Fort Myers Beach for 40 years, was one local waiting for the reopening.
“We kept coming by and saying, ‘Is it open yet?'” Stull said.
Amber McRad has been on the beach for 23 years, almost as long as Smokin’ Oyster Brewery has been around.
“I’m like, wow, can’t wait to be back. Just walking up here I got goosebumps,” McRad said.
It’s emotional for a lot of locals here. The Smokin’ Oyster Brewery’s brings up many memories.
Steve Connor, a Fort Myers Beach resident, said, “We were here in Ian, and afterward [it] was just awful, so it’s nice to least see the people being able to come back and the beach as pretty as it is.”