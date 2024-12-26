WINK News

Watch Now

RSW braces for post-holiday travel

Author: Paul Dolan Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as the Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for the large influx of travelers.

AAA projected that this holiday season would break records as nearly 7.85 million passengers took to the skies for seasonal travel.

At RSW, the parking lot has been a point of contention, as its RSWRemote lot was reported at nearly 95% capacity.

However, the airport has not updated the lot’s capacity since Monday. If available, alternative methods of travel to and from RSW should be sought.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours before their domestic flights and three hours before international.

While weather may not pose an issue for people leaving Southwest Florida, it is advised to monitor weather conditions from arrival flights as delays are possible.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.