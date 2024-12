The swat team was called to Cape Coral home on Thursday night to help get someone barricaded inside of a house.

The incident happened in northwest Cape just off of Chiquita Boulevard north near Mariner Middle School.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, there were no injuries to the suspect, victim, or officers during the arrest. Police have since cleared the scene, describing the incident as an isolated case of domestic violence.

“I came out because I saw all the commotion, and an officer came to my door and told me there was an armed individual barricaded inside his house,” said neighbor Julie Ely. “They said it wasn’t safe for me to be outside, so I went back in, locked the door, and stayed inside.”

CCPD says swat officers were called in to assist with the situation, which neighbors described as tense and alarming.

“There were just so many vehicles pulling in. I could see officers loading their rifles. It was happening on both sides of my house, with vehicles in my driveway. There were lights, commotionā€”just a lot going on,” said Ely.

After about two hours of negotiations, police say they used tactful communication to bring the standoff to a peaceful resolution.

“They apprehended the suspect. He came out of the house, and they told him to get down on the ground. In the video, you can see he cooperated,” said Ely. “He got down, held his arms out, and they came in and took him into custody.”

The suspect’s name has not been released, but CCPD confirmed he refused to surrender initially because he knew he was going to be facing domestic battery charges.