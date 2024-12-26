Tax tips for those who are recovering from hurricanes

WINK News
The holiday season is over and tax season is upon us. Between two hurricanes and Ian, there are things you’ll want to do to get money back.
Beyond the buildings that bear his name, who is Tom Golisano?
An accused drunk driver almost hit eight deputies trying to stop and get him out of his car.
Karena Loudin rescued five miniature Schnauzers – Molly, Joey, Ike, Zeus and Maggie from dog breeder Delaine Lowry’s home in Big Pine Key.
People in Arcadia survived Helene and Milton with minor impacts, but their Ian story is one that doesn’t get told often or enough.
New developments are coming to Lehigh Acres, including numerous restaurants like Panda Express and Zaxby’s.
From wish kid to wish giver a local college student is turning a life-changing experience into a mission to give back.
For those who decided to stay in Southwest Florida during the holidays, they had one thing in mind: the beach.
Similar to getting a new knee or hip to relieve severe arthritis, a growing number of people are getting a thumb joint replacement.
Bonita Bill’s will be closing its doors after 30+ years of service.
Two juveniles and one man have been arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and then fleeing from Lee County deputies.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of attempting to steal a car on Christmas Eve.
Now that the holidays have passed for many, the return to normalcy has begun as Southwest Florida International Airport prepares for a large influx of travelers.
The elusive Mega Millions jackpot has evaded players this holiday season as the prize money has ballooned to $1.15 billion.
The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.
Once the holiday season is over, tax season is upon us. This year, between the two hurricanes and Ian, There are some things you’ll want to do that could get you thousands of dollars back.
WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte has the checklist.
First, “Collect your documents.”
Chad Cummings is a tax attorney and CPA. He said there are multiple pieces of information to gather.
“So, thinking in terms of process, the very first step is simply going to be gathering all of the documentation, whether that’s information submitted to insurers, quotes from general contractors, anything to attempt to quantify the damage,” said Cummings.
Next, check your out-of-pocket expenses. Identify things FEMA or your insurance company did not cover.
That might be damage to your pool or patio or the difference between what you spent on repairs and what insurance paid you back.
Another thing you’ll want to talk to an expert about is taking a deduction for the decreased value of your property after a storm.
And make sure you hold tax documents for at least seven years, in case the IRS asks questions.