One of three armed robbery suspects Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two juveniles and one man have been arrested after allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint and then fleeing from Lee County deputies.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to the area of Connecticut Street on Fort Myers Beach in reference to an armed robbery.

Deputies said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two 17-year-olds and 20-year-old Keirson White.

The trio reportedly tackled the victim, demanded money and pointed a gun at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Shortly after the suspects fled, deputies located their vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop at San Carlos Boulevard and Pine Ridge Road.

The vehicle kept making erratic movements, attempting to evade deputies and eventually entered a nearby neighborhood.

One of the 17-year-olds then threw a firearm outside of the car window and bailed out of the vehicle to run on foot.

The two others continued to flee in the vehicle.

Deputies quickly formed a perimeter, apprehending the three suspects without further incident.

The two 17-year-olds are being charged with robbery with a firearm.

White is being charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.