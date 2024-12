Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking warmer temperatures along with isolated showers expected throughout this Thursday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking a warmer front that will bring higher temperatures with some isolated showers for your Thursday plans. Expect to see the isolated showers towards the latter parts of the afternoon.”

Thursday

Mild and humid air is moving in, and that extra moisture will lead to rain this Thursday.

Isolated showers will also be possible throughout your Thursday afternoon and evening.

Highs will be a bit warmer, in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Credit: The Weather Authority

Friday

Mild and more humid start to the day, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s.

We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, with isolated showers possible.

Highs will remain on the warmer side, with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday

Our milder mornings continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s on Saturday.

Moisture continues to stream in, bringing isolated showers to your Saturday afternoon plans.

Highs are expected to top out in the lower 80s.