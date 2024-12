Throughout the year, WINK News anchor Amanda Hall introduced us to dozens of kids persevering through illnesses and injuries. They’re our “miracle moments.”

Here are some updates on our “Miracle Moment” families, as we get ready to ring in the new year.

We’ve had so many miracle babies who’ve shown us so much fighting, like little Oliver, whose head of hair could have had its own segment on air.

His parents brought him home from the NICU after 101 days and are having so much fun with him for the holidays.

Meanwhile, Gryffin is getting ready to run. You’d have no idea the newest member of the Steel Curtain had a scary battle with meningitis in his first few weeks of life.

Theo and JJ had their first Halloween and watched a lot of Browns and Buckeyes football.

These are some simple pleasures after surrogates stepped in to carry them four months apart. They are so close in age, it’s almost like having twins.

Speaking of double the fun after their NICU run, Aurealia and Anastazja just get more beautiful by the day.

Their parents have become strong supporters of the Ronald McDonald House, which was their home away from home when the miracle girls made their early entrance into the world.

When we introduced you to Kinsley, she was getting chemo directly to her eye for a very rare cancer called retinoblastoma.

She’s now 4 years old, enjoys preschool and playing princess with her big sister Aubrey and continues to get scans every month.

After beating bone cancer, little Gianna lobbied lawmakers in Washington on behalf of pediatric cancer patients.

Her adventures haven’t stopped there. She traveled to Colombia and Japan and went indoor skydiving this year.

The sky is truly the limit for this 8-year-old.

Meanwhile, our aviation enthusiast Caleb is flying high on good news.

“I want to let you all know that I have been in remission for 1.5 years,” said Caleb. “I’m really excited for 2025, and I wish you all a happy new year!”

We covered Caleb’s room makeover dedicated to his love for planes.

The high school freshman celebrated his 14th birthday with a surprise tour of the Naples Airport and tower and even took a turn at the controls.

Little Noah took his first plane ride to surprise his uncle at his wedding in Michigan.

The 4-year-old liver cancer warrior recently got his first set of hearing aids.

His mom said his vocabulary is exploding now.

Karsten Shafer is back as king of the three, putting up big numbers for the Fort Myers High basketball team, despite doctors warning he may never play again after they removed a tumor from his spine.

So many miracle wins, we’ve had bell ringings galore. So many sweet kids ringing it loud and proud to celebrate victory over cancer.

To all our survivors and those still in the fight, you’re all our miracle moment.