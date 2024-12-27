Breast cancer treatment side effect for women of color

WINK News
This past year saw several major milestones, some of which involved a great deal of money- that impacted the health of our community.
Fire Station 27 has reopened in Bonita Springs, showing more signs of recovery following the damage from Hurricane Milton.
If you’re thinking of throwing away that artificial tree you have and going green in the future, don’t bring it to the curb.
A man who was reported missing in North Fort Myers has been located safe.
A man is behind bars accused of trying to steal another man’s car after he had asked the victim for a ride.
Southwest Florida law enforcement will hold a fundraiser for Charlotte County Sgt. Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty.
A man who was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail died following an episode stemming from a medical condition.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for breaking into the bar side of a Fort Myers Applebee’s.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and barricading himself within his home, ultimately leading to a SWAT team being called.
The end-of-the year goal is to always provide a holiday gift to readers by smoothly wrapping up everything by publishing a succinct list of all of the local restaurants that launched that calendar year.
The terrible trend of Florida panther deaths in 2024 continues, as two reported vehicle fatalities occurred nearly back-to-back.
A concentration of red tide has been detected around Charlotte County, with beaches like Cape Haze being under a health alert due to the algae bloom.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers with mild and humid conditions throughout this Friday afternoon.
The swat team was called to Cape Coral home on Thursday night to help get someone barricaded inside of a house.
Women undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer often face many side effects. One, called neuropathy, causes extreme pain, and research shows it happens more often to Black women.
Now, doctors are finding ways to decrease that risk.
Vsaysha Wright is a busy mother of two.
“I’m a football mom, a cheerleading mom,” Wright said.
She’s also a breast cancer survivor. In 2019, at just 31 years old.
“I found a lump,” she said.
She had stage 2 breast cancer. She started chemotherapy, and after a couple of treatments, she developed neuropathy, a side effect that causes numbness, tingling and pain in the hands and feet.
“I couldn’t feel my fingertips or my toes, so when I would try to braid my baby’s hair or button up my kids’ clothes, I couldn’t. I had no feeling whatsoever,” Wright said.
Dr. Bryan Schneider said that anyone can experience it during chemotherapy, but the risk is “substantially” higher in Black women.
“We’ve been on a decade-long mission to try to understand why that is,” he said.
He led a clinical study of Black women with breast cancer who were undergoing treatment to see if there was a way to reduce the risk of neuropathy.
“And what we found, fortunately, was that one of the drugs, a commonly used drug called Taxotere or docetaxel, has significantly less neuropathy in this population,” he said.
Schneider said this is a huge step in improving treatment and life after treatment because for some women, once they develop neuropathy, it never goes away.
Fortunately, Wright recovered from her neuropathy.
Wright’s now four years into remission.
This drug can bring on many other side effects, so it requires an important conversation between the doctor and patient, but when the risk of neuropathy is high, preventing that usually trumps all the other side effects.