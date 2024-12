A Cape Coral homeowner is taking Lee County Electric Cooperative to court after losing their home in Hurricane Milton.

The lawsuit claims negligence, saying a utility pole led to a devastating fire that destroyed the house.

The homeowner said her husband was inside when the fire started. After the utility pole fell, he heard an explosion and was faced with two terrifying choices, stay inside a house shielded by storm shutters or risk escaping through live wires by the main door.

Months after Hurricane Milton, Elena Perez and her family are still displaced, with no end in sight.

Hurricane Milton came and knocked over this utility pole that was next to her house, and it caused a domino effect where it fell down and caused the house to catch on fire, which included her losing everything; a brand new home, her personal belongings, the car, and now she and her family were left homeless.

“If my kids would’ve been there and the pole had fallen… I know material things can be replaced, but not our lives,” said Perez. “My husband could’ve died there.”

A video taken by her husband from a neighbor’s car shows the house in flames during Milton. In the video, you can hear him yelling to warn others as he escaped.

Perez is suing LCEC for negligence. Her attorney Gino Moreno, said the utility pole wasn’t embedded deep enough, failing to meet safety standards.

“My client measured the pole. It was only three feet deep,” said Moreno. “Industry experts say that’s far too shallow. It didn’t adhere to safety standards.”

LCEC responded to an inquiry from WINK News, saying the incident is under investigation but declined further comment due to ongoing litigation. They did add, “The situation is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family.”

Elena also sought help from FEMA after Milton. After an inspection, they told her the house was still habitable.

Walking through the ruins of her home after Milton, she can’t help but remember the love she put into it, decorating her children’s rooms, their new pool, and even the cars she and her husband worked so hard for.

Perez said that she lost priceless items after Hurricane Milton.

“There are things I’ll never get back,” said Perez. “Like the clothes my babies wore when they were born. That’s something nobody can ever repay me for.”

Moreno said that LCEC should take responsibility for the pole that fell during Hurricane Milton.

“We believe this was a preventable tragedy, and we expect LCEC to take responsibility for their negligence,” said Moreno.

Elena said this tragedy has impacted her life beyond her home. It’s affected her career as a realtor, and it’s hard to show homes without thinking about her own loss after Hurricane Milton.