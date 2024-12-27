WINK News

Donating artificial trees to help families in need

If you’re thinking of throwing away that artificial tree you have and going green in the future, don’t bring it to the curb.

The American Legion Post 351 is asking for artificial tree donations so they can give them to families in need in the future.

This year, they were able to help 50 families and hope to donate more next year.

You can take your artificial tree to the American Legion located at 4800 Palm Beach Boulevard.

