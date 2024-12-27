WINK News

Fire Station 27 in Bonita Springs reopens after Hurricane Milton

Reporter: Camila Pereira Writer: Tim Belizaire
Fire Station 27 has reopened in Bonita Springs, showing more signs of recovery following the damage from Hurricane Milton.

Having Fire Station 27 reopen means that Bonita Springs firefighters can respond to calls on land and in the water much faster.

Bonita Springs Fire Chief Greg Dewitt said the damage from Hurricane Ian is nothing compared to the damage they saw after Milton, but they still need extensive cleaning and repairs.

Now, months later, those firefighters are moving back into their home away from home and doing what they know best.

“Back in Station 27, back doing what we love, playing on Hickory Island, performing rescues, helping people,” said Dewitt. “We’re back on the water. Our boats are back in the water. Response times are down, so that’s what it’s all about: quick response time.”

Dewitt said they’re back just in time for the season when hundreds and thousands of people start coming to Bonita Springs.

With that comes those calls for help that they’ll now be ready to answer quickly again.

