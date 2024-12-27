Fire Station 27 in Bonita Springs reopens after Hurricane Milton

WINK News
Women undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer often face many side effects. One, called neuropathy, causes extreme pain and research shows it happens more often to Black women.
This past year saw several major milestones, some of which involved a great deal of money- that impacted the health of our community.
Fire Station 27 has reopened in Bonita Springs, showing more signs of recovery following the damage from Hurricane Milton.
If you’re thinking of throwing away that artificial tree you have and going green in the future, don’t bring it to the curb.
A man who was reported missing in North Fort Myers has been located safe.
A man is behind bars accused of trying to steal another man’s car after he had asked the victim for a ride.
Southwest Florida law enforcement will hold a fundraiser for Charlotte County Sgt. Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty.
A man who was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail died following an episode stemming from a medical condition.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for breaking into the bar side of a Fort Myers Applebee’s.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and barricading himself within his home, ultimately leading to a SWAT team being called.
The end-of-the year goal is to always provide a holiday gift to readers by smoothly wrapping up everything by publishing a succinct list of all of the local restaurants that launched that calendar year.
The terrible trend of Florida panther deaths in 2024 continues, as two reported vehicle fatalities occurred nearly back-to-back.
A concentration of red tide has been detected around Charlotte County, with beaches like Cape Haze being under a health alert due to the algae bloom.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers with mild and humid conditions throughout this Friday afternoon.
The swat team was called to Cape Coral home on Thursday night to help get someone barricaded inside of a house.
Having Fire Station 27 reopen means that Bonita Springs firefighters can respond to calls on land and in the water much faster.
Bonita Springs Fire Chief Greg Dewitt said the damage from Hurricane Ian is nothing compared to the damage they saw after Milton, but they still need extensive cleaning and repairs.
Now, months later, those firefighters are moving back into their home away from home and doing what they know best.
“Back in Station 27, back doing what we love, playing on Hickory Island, performing rescues, helping people,” said Dewitt. “We’re back on the water. Our boats are back in the water. Response times are down, so that’s what it’s all about: quick response time.”
Dewitt said they’re back just in time for the season when hundreds and thousands of people start coming to Bonita Springs.
With that comes those calls for help that they’ll now be ready to answer quickly again.