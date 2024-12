Derelict boats are still scattered throughout Southwest Florida, such as North Fort Myers, Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda, and Port Charlotte Beach Park.

“I mean, the boats do need to go,” said Scott Prosuch, who lives near the beach park. “There’s no question.”

The derelict boat removal process had to be paused at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.

“They were literally drug in across the beach, and then they tried to crush the boats here,” Prosuch said. “They found out there’s no contractual relation between Charlotte County and

the Florida Division of Emergency Management, so they tried to do a cease and desist and said, ‘No more boats until we have an agreement.'”

That agreement, according to Prosuch, still hasn’t been formed.

“The contractor has been selected, and he’s totally capable of doing the work,” Prosuch said. “They just have to set up the parameters under which he can operate.”

While Prosuch waits for boats near him to be removed, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission said they’re making progress, removing more than 700 derelict boats statewide.

They’ve processed 214 boats for removal through contractor efforts, while owners, contractors, and insurers have removed an additional 189.

“We were told he would literally lift boats out of the water with the crane, put them on a truck and haul them away,” Prosuch said. “That’s what happened over in Gilchrist and Punta Gorda.”

Gilchrist Park saw its boats removed earlier this month, and Prosuch hopes Port Charlotte Beach Park will be next on the list.

“Where the numbers have been removed, there’s no registration, or they can’t find the owner, those need to go,” Prosuch said.

WINK News reached out to Charlotte County to find out if the Florida Division of Emergency Management has provided an update on when these boats will be removed from Port Charlotte Beach Park.

They responded saying they didn’t have a new update, and it’s still a waiting game.