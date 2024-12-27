WINK News

LCSO: missing endangered 80-year-old North Fort Myers man found safe

A man who was reported missing in North Fort Myers has been located safe.

According to a Facebook post by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Timothy John Meegan, 80, who had gone missing Friday morning, was located about an hour after posting to social media that they needed the public’s help locating him, later that afternoon.

His last known location was the 4100 block of Via Aragon in North Fort Myers.

Again, Meegan has since been located and is safe.

