LCSO: missing endangered 80-year-old North Fort Myers man found safe

Women undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer often face many side effects. One, called neuropathy, causes extreme pain and research shows it happens more often to Black women.
This past year saw several major milestones, some of which involved a great deal of money- that impacted the health of our community.
Fire Station 27 has reopened in Bonita Springs, showing more signs of recovery following the damage from Hurricane Milton.
If you’re thinking of throwing away that artificial tree you have and going green in the future, don’t bring it to the curb.
A man is behind bars accused of trying to steal another man’s car after he had asked the victim for a ride.
Southwest Florida law enforcement will hold a fundraiser for Charlotte County Sgt. Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty.
A man who was in custody at the Charlotte County Jail died following an episode stemming from a medical condition.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for breaking into the bar side of a Fort Myers Applebee’s.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and barricading himself within his home, ultimately leading to a SWAT team being called.
The end-of-the year goal is to always provide a holiday gift to readers by smoothly wrapping up everything by publishing a succinct list of all of the local restaurants that launched that calendar year.
The terrible trend of Florida panther deaths in 2024 continues, as two reported vehicle fatalities occurred nearly back-to-back.
A concentration of red tide has been detected around Charlotte County, with beaches like Cape Haze being under a health alert due to the algae bloom.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers with mild and humid conditions throughout this Friday afternoon.
The swat team was called to Cape Coral home on Thursday night to help get someone barricaded inside of a house.
A man who was reported missing in North Fort Myers has been located safe.
According to a Facebook post by Lee County Sheriff’s Office Timothy John Meegan, 80, who had gone missing Friday morning, was located about an hour after posting to social media that they needed the public’s help locating him, later that afternoon.
His last known location was the 4100 block of Via Aragon in North Fort Myers.
Again, Meegan has since been located and is safe.