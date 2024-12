Christopher Michael Peel. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man accused of domestic abuse, false imprisonment, and barricading himself within his home, ultimately leading to a SWAT team being called.

Police arrested Christopher Michael Peel, 42, on Thursday after a domestic disturbance report was made near NW 15th Avenue and NW 2nd Terrace, near Mariner Middle School.

According to police, the victim informed police of the alleged abuse, saying that Peel had physically battered her during an argument and blocked her from leaving the residence.

When Peel was informed that police were on their way, he locked himself in the garage.

Upon arrival, Peel barricaded himself in the garage and refused to cooperate, saying to police that the only way he’d leave the garage was in a body bag.

The CCPD then said that due to his erratic behavior, the SWAT team was called.

Once SWAT arrived on the scene, Peel chose to leave the home where he was arrested.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, there were no injuries to the suspect, victim, or officers during the arrest.

Peel is being charged with false imprisonment and battery.

He is currently in the Lee County Jail.