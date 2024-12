CREDIT: FWC

The terrible trend of Florida panther deaths in 2024 continues, as two reported vehicle fatalities have occurred nearly back-to-back.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission‘s Panther Pulse website, 2-and-a-half-year-old and 4-year-old male panthers, identified as UCFP476 and UCFP477, were slain on Dec. 21 and 23.

The Dec. 21 incident was reported at Old SR-8, northwest of Venus, less than a mile north of Creekview Road in Highland County.

The Dec. 23 incident was reported at Interstate 75 at mile marker 58 in Collier County.

This marks the 34th and 35th death of 2024. Florida Panther. CREDIT WINK News

Twenty-eight of the 35 panthers found dead in 2024 were due to vehicles; one was struck by a train, two were killed from predation, and four died from unknown causes.

The FWC began recording litter, deaths, and depredations in 2014, and the highest reported number of panther deaths happened in 2015 and 2016, which are tied at 42 panther deaths.

This year remarks the second-highest recorded number of panther deaths since 2015 and 2016.

In 2017, the FWC estimated the population size to be between 120 and 230; however, accurately determining the population is impossible because of constant births and deaths and the limitations of survey methods.

According to FWC, vehicle collisions are the Florida Panthers’ primary cause of death.

Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe.

Click here to learn more about Panther Crossing zones.