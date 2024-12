The end-of-the year goal is to always provide a holiday gift to readers by smoothly wrapping up everything by publishing a succinct list of all of the local restaurants that launched that calendar year. That’s easier said than done, though, because of early holiday deadlines and so many restaurateurs jockeying to open under the wire in an 11th-hour burst of activity. While it’s difficult to put a big bow on it, here we go.

December flurry

We are still experiencing a flurry of December openings that haven’t been appropriately introduced in some cases, but some fresh local restaurants are visible through the whiteout conditions.

Blue Sky Restaurant opened Dec. 7 in the former space of Franklin Social on the northeast corner of Goodlette-Frank and Pine Ridge roads in North Naples.

Coconut Point had two major restaurants open this month. Real Seafood Co., which closed this summer after operating in North Naples for 20 years, opened a new location Dec. 11 in the large former space of Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill in the Estero mall. After launching PJK Neighborhood Chinese in downtown Naples in 2023, Paul Fleming opened the second location of the elevated Asian restaurant on Dec. 19 in the former Coconut Point location of The Saloon and Blue Water Bistro.

