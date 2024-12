Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated showers with mild and humid conditions throughout this Friday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As we track a warm front approaching Southwest Florida, expect to see warmer conditions along with isolated showers throughout the day.”

Friday

Mild and humid conditions are expected this Friday.

We’ll see another mostly cloudy day with isolated showers possible late in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs will remain on the warmer side, in the lower 80s.

Saturday

Our milder mornings continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s.

Moisture continues to stream in, which will bring isolated showers to your Saturday afternoon plans.

Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Sunday

Showers are more likely to be on Sunday, with scattered showers, possibly in the morning and afternoon.

Rain totals from Friday to Sunday look to be between 0.25 and 0.75″.

Temperatures will continue to be warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.