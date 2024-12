Where does the money go? $85 Million donation boosts non-profits in SWFL

WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan caught up with two of the groups who recently shared what they’ll do with the money.

“We definitely know we’re going to enhance the programs that we already have, which focus around inclusivity,” said Carolyn Johnson, Chief Mission & Development Officer of Goodwill Industries of SWFL.

When you think of Goodwill, you probably think of the stores, but as Johnson explained, they offer a whole program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities called Pathway to Opportunity.

“It’s like a community college,” said Johnson.

At this Fort Myers building on Ortiz, roughly 100 participants aged 18 to forever come to learn.

Now, they’re getting new programs.

“We want to start a sports league, particularly an adaptive sports league,” said Johnson. “you know, that’s really includes a lot of elements that we really try to build up, and that’s self-confidence, leadership, being able to, you know, take the wins, take the losses.”

While goodwill has benefited from Golisano before, this was a surprise.

Someone even more shocked was Dawn Montecalvo with Guadalupe Center in Immokalee.

“Mr. Golisano was known worldwide for his philanthropy, and everybody you know wants to be a part of it. And you know, and we did too. Unfortunately, we never received a gift from him before,” said Montecalvo.

Until now. They were gifted $3 Million.

“It was really a process for us to really think of ‘What is the best way to use that money’, because he said to us, be creative,” said Montecalvo. “We’re going to be able to increase the hourly wage for all of our early childhood education staff members, $2 an hour,” Montecalvo.

Yes, they are investing in their teachers Who care for babies to five-year-olds. A couple of weeks ago, the Guadalupe Center made the announcement.

Now, they’ll make $18.61 an hour. The national average is $11.81.

In Florida, it often starts at a minimum wage of $13.50.

Montecalvo, who calls the idea a no-brainer says too often we treat early education teachers like babysitters and they’re not.

“As soon as a child is born, they’re learning to walk, they’re learning their environment, and these teachers are helping them,” Montecalvo.

Bertha Mendez started as a teacher 10 years ago and knows what this kind of raise can do for teachers.

“It’s going to make a difference, not only for the teachers, but in the kids lives also, because when you make more money, you pay more bills, you reduce less stress, and you don’t pass it on to your children,” said Mendez.

These two non-profits prove that surprise money is the gift that keeps giving.

When Tom Golisano made that announcement last month he really focused in on a few things.

Which are charities focused on health care, education, the development of disabilities and animals.