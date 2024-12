Greg Jackson. Credit: WINK News

Through love and care for his community, one Southwest Florida man has created a program aimed at helping troubled youths in need.

Greg Jackson, youth pastor and director of City Takers, spoke with WINK News about his mission to help the youth in Southwest Florida.

“I grew up in the Dunbar community, and I grew up in the community surrounded by drugs and violence.,” said Jackson.

Jackson was a former drug dealer who was arrested and convicted of his crimes; however, it was then that he found his religious faith.

“I told the Lord. I said, You know what, one day I’m gonna get out of here, and I want to be a part of the solution,’ said Jackson.

The solution came from City Takers, an urban outreach ministry that provides resources for less fortunate and marginalized communities.

Through this program, Jackson, along with volunteers, created a lifeline for those struggling, much in the way he had in his youth.

“We just talk to them about life and build relationships with them, ” said Jackson. “A lot of the kids, when they hear my story, it really relates to their situation.”

Former NFL player Tre Boston and his non-profit, The Tre Boston Beyond Belief Foundation, hosted the event at the City Takers Southwest Florida headquarters in Fort Myers.

The event helped deliver 800 turkeys to those in need, with volunteers escorting hundreds of cars through a drive-through drop-off, where teams got to work stuffing cars with Thanksgiving essentials.