According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle collided into a home on Williamsburg Drive in North Fort Myers around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said that a vehicle was traveling south on I-75 on the right lane near mile marker 143. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and collided with a fence and a private residence.

After the collision, the driver, Brenden Dennis McCarthy, allegedly fled the scene on foot.

He was later located and arrested for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving property damage, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The passenger of the vehicle, Rachel Lynn Wright was also located and arrested for an active felony warrant.

There were people inside of the home of the collision, but there are no reported injuries.

Authorities said this is still an active investigation.

