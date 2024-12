Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking increased humidity and higher rain chances this weekend.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kriedler said, “Isolated rain is in the forecast due to higher moisture and an area of low pressure, increasing the likelihood of showers this Saturday. Expect to start seeing isolated showers around the afternoon and evening.”

Saturday

A mild and humid start will lead to above-average temperatures and isolated showers later this afternoon.

Saturday’s highs will reach the low 80s into the afternoon, with more clouds than the sun.

As we go throughout the day, the chances of rain increase due to an approaching frontal system.

Though neither day will be entirely dry, the chance of rain increases more on Sunday than on Saturday.

Sunday

Scattered showers are in the forecast for your Sunday.

Skies will stay cloudy throughout the day with light to moderate rainfall throughout the day.

Moisture ushers in allowing rain chances stay elevated throughout the day.

Monday

As we kick off the upcoming week, rain chances will decrease.

High pressure and drier air will work into Southwest Florida, allowing for more sunshine for the week ahead.

As we head towards the New Year, we will see a cold front to kick off the first week of 2025.

This will move toward us near the end of the week, allowing our highs to be much cooler, reaching only the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Beach and Boating Outlook

For the boaters and beachgoers, remember that it’ll be a cloudy and breezy weekend with winds out of the east around 10 to 15 knots.

Wave heights in the Gulf will reach around 1 to 2 feet with just a light chop in our bays and inland waters.

Isolated showers will be around, primarily into the afternoon and evening hours.