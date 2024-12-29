WINK News

Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-75

Writer: Tim Belizaire
Fatal I 75 Crash
Credit: UC Breaking

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash occurred at mile marker 110. The vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when it experienced a left rear tire blowout.

FHP said the driver then lost control of the vehicle, entered a grassy median, collided with a cable barrier, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

