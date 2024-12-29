Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-75

WINK News
The 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away on Dec. 29. An immediate cause was not given.
Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, endured humbling defeat after one tumultuous term and then redefined life after the White House as a global humanitarian, has died. He was 100 years old.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for robbing a Family Dollar in Lehigh Acres.
Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday that lasts for eight nights, is entering its fifth day as many gather to observe the nightly menorah lighting.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle collided into a home on Williamsburg Drive in North Fort Myers on Saturday.
LeeTran has announced an extended transportation service in Downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach for New Year’s Eve festivities.
The Weather Authority is tracking rain blanketing Southwest Florida with temperatures to reach the upper 70s.
There were fundraisers all across the SWFL community to support the family of fallen Charlotte County Sergeant Elio Diaz on Saturday.
The City of Cape Coral has announced that free Wi-Fi will be available at selected parks.
Through love and care for his community, one Southwest Florida man has created a program aimed at helping troubled youths in need.
Holiday travel continues for many; however, due to severe weather in the eastern and southern United States, some flights have either been delayed or canceled.
A vehicle in Lee County claimed the life of a critically endangered Florida panther, marking the 36th death recorded in 2024.
The Weather Authority is tracking increased humidity and higher rain chances this weekend.
A Cape Coral homeowner is taking Lee County Electric Cooperative to court after losing their home in Hurricane Milton.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-75 on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities said the crash occurred at mile marker 110. The vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when it experienced a left rear tire blowout.
FHP said the driver then lost control of the vehicle, entered a grassy median, collided with a cable barrier, and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.