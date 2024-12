Brenden Dennis McCarthy, 24, and Rachel Lynn Wright, 24. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested two people accused of crashing their vehicle into an occupied North Fort Myers home and fleeing.

Troopers arrested Brenden Dennis McCarthy, 24, and Rachel Lynn Wright, 24, both from Cape Coral, on Saturday after reports of the collision were made around 9 a.m.

According to FHP, McCarthy’s car was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the right lane near mile marker 143.

The vehicle then drove off the roadway, crashing into a fence and bedroom wall of a home on Williamsburg Drive. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol 12/28/2024

The home was occupied at the time of the crash; however, no injuries were reported.

FHP then reports that after the crash, both McCarthy and Wright abandoned the vehicle, fleeing from the scene.

Shortly after fleeing from the scene, troopers located McCarthy, where he was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and drug possession.

Wright was also located and arrested due to having an active felony warrant.

The two were then transported to the Lee County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.