Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain blanketing Southwest Florida; a flood watch is being issued in Collier County until 7 p.m.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said, “It has been a long time since Southwest Florida experienced rain as many will be waking up to showers throughout this Sunday. Collier County will see the most rain throughout the day, with a flood watch being issued until the evening.”

Sunday

Rain…finally!

Most of Southwest Florida is waking up to showers this morning.

Scattered showers will continue throughout the day as moisture ushers in from the Gulf.

Areas to the north like in DeSoto and Charlotte counties have been seeing less rain, however, spots in Collier County have been seeing consistent rainfall since the overnight hours.

Collier County is under a Flood Watch until this evening due to rainfall totals reaching around 2 to 4 inches,s with isolated spots seeing higher totals.

Our typical flood-prone areas around Naples and surrounding communities may see localized street flooding.

As we go throughout the day, scattered showers will continue on and off with breezy conditions overhead with winds out of the southeast.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s into the afternoon.

Monday

Monday will kick off a much drier start to the week; however, a few showers are in the forecast.

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s into the afternoon, with more breaks in the clouds than we saw over the weekend.

It’ll be breezy at times into the afternoon hours.

Looking Ahead

A series of cold fronts will work towards Southwest Florida throughout the week.

We won’t notice a huge temperature change until the end of the week when highs struggle to reach the low 70s.

Dry air will come overhead with lots of sunshine and less humidity to kick off the first week of 2025!

Beach and Boating Forecast

It’s not an ideal beach or boating day between the rain and breezy winds.

Winds are out of the southeast at 10 to 20 knots, with wave heights in the Gulf reaching 2 to 4 feet.

There is a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters this Sunday.

We will see breaks in the rain throughout the day, but the cloud cover will stay overhead with the breezy winds.