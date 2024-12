Affordable housing is not a common word in Southwest Florida; it is mythical, like a unicorn or Big Foot.

But on Monday, it’s a reality in Immokalee.

The Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance has made it possible for families to move into brand-new affordable housing units.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner told us about their new beginning just in time for the New Year.

From staying in a single bedroom to now a fully furnished apartment, the only word Jean and his family can think of is grateful.

“This is a gift from God. I don’t need anything for Christmas. Just give me the house, the apartment to live with my family. We can live in privacy, quietly and finally, a dream come true, and that’s why I am so happy today,” said Jean.

The family and five others moved into Immokalee’s newly built affordable housing on Monday, a day some of these families never thought would come.

“Over 40% of the population here is under the poverty line, and they’re living in these horrible, horrible conditions, not with just their own family,” said Julie Borden with the Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance. “Hurricane Irma was really the beginning of when people started to really recognize the need. I mean, everybody always knew it. You know, Immokalee is 20, 30 minutes away from Naples and Fort Myers, but it’s, its own unique place.”

Unique, like every one of the apartments in this complex.

Volunteer Andie Goodrich said one of the most rewarding parts of this program is finding these families their forever home.

“One of the beautiful aspects of the project is that once the homes are furnished, the families, when they move on, because that’s the goal, to get them their own housing, perhaps for them to purchase a home, but when they move on, everything in the apartments belongs to them, stays with them,” said Goodrich.

It’s a step towards a journey Jean and his family can’t wait for.

“Now we can live quietly; the baby is going to have a room, and the parents will live on their own. We just really appreciate it. Thank you so much,” said Jean.