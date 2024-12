A nine-year-old girl gets her wish granted as she battles to beat bone cancer.

Evelyn Garcia’s resilience has touched the hearts of so many and now she’s getting the chance to make some life-long memories with her family at the new Great Wolf Lodge.

“I feel special,” said Evelyn Garcia.

The 9-year-old has been battling bone cancer since she was the age of 6.

“Well, when we first found out she had cancer it was devastating for the whole family cause we thought she was going to be okay but know its one thing after another,” said Jose Garcia.

Despite the challenges Evelyn has faced at such a young age, her father Jose told WINK the family has faith.

“Just take one day at a time and put everything in God’s hands and support my kid and the rest of the family,” said Garcia.

The Garcia family’s story touched the lives of many, especially the Tour de Taverns, a local fundraiser that raised $21,000 to support Evelyn and her family and the Childhood Cancer Society.

“We reached out to the Great Wolf Lodge based out of Naples they took good care of us and we are going to be sending and she doesn’t know it,” said Tommy Head, Founder of the Childhood Cancer Society. “I’m sure she suspects with all the police and fire trucks that are coming and the press but she’s going to be finding out that Adventure Ted will be sending her on an enchanted water park experience.”

An experience to create lasting memories for Evelyn and her family

“Really happy,” said Garcia. “I asked her if she wants to do this and she said yes.”

Evelyn’s Great Wolf Lodge experience brings light and joy into her life and her family during this time, but her bravery and resilience continue to inspire all who know her.