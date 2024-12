There’s one thing that Southwest Florida produces at high levels, and that’s talent.

Athletes of all ages prosper and grow to new levels across the nation.

However, some are looking to stay right here.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but for FSW forward Euguene Alvin, there’s no place like home to play college basketball.

“I’m on the court. I hit a three. I look up at the fans, I look up at my family, and they hype me up,” Alvin said.

Alvin played high school hoops at Lehigh Senior and then Gateway, but he played his freshman season at Bishop State College in Alabama.

“I didn’t like it too much over there. It is far from home. I did miss the home-cooked meals, too,” Alvin said.

Alvin decided to come home to play for The Bucs, and he isn’t the only one.

The Bucs have four guys: Alvin, Marcus Kelly, Sean Gomez and Jahmari Johnson all from Southwest Florida.

“It’s like a different level of support when everybody just wants to see you succeed ’cause they know you and you’ve been around,” Alvin said.

Johnson played at Gateway Charter.

The freshman knows how important it is for younger hoopers to see these four hometown players on the roster.

“Gives them a chance to know that they can play at this level. Like it’s a pipeline for Southwest Florida players, and they look up to us, so we want to put on for them,” Johnson said.

“We got good players here. Southwest Florida is a place to look at,” Alvin said.

For each of these guys, they’re representing their school, their families and their community.

The Bucs get back on the court in Panama City on Dec. 30 against Frank Phillips College.

They return home on Jan. 4 against Eastern Florida State College.