A new intensive language program at Florida Gulf Coast University is giving people a chance to learn the language tools they need to get jobs or attend college in the US.

Seven months ago, Sofia Aristizabal made a big decision.

“I’m from Colombia. I have been trying to get into a university, to med school, but it’s too difficult because they have a few positions to the university,” said Aristizabal.

Aristizabal decided to move to Fort Myers to chase her dream, but despite taking English classes her whole life:

“I realized that I need English for everything, for my future career, my future degree, I need a lot, a lot of English,” said Aristizabal.

Academic English that is. The kind you need to pass those pesky college entry or job credential exams.

“In Spanish, I know how to express myself very quickly,” said Aristizabal. “but in English, sometimes I struggle.”

It’s that sense of confidence that FGCU‘s new intensive English language program hopes to build.

“Sometimes you’ll have people who are who are or seem very fluent in the spoken language, but they can’t necessarily read 20 pages of introductory psychology, and that’s what we’re preparing them to do, how to navigate that text,” said Dr. Leisha Cali.

Dr. Cali teaches the intensive English class to students from all over the world and they are dedicated.

“We have the same goal to improve, not just with English, it’s in life too,” said Aristizabal.

They meet 18 hours a week for 16 weeks. Writing essays, reading books and presenting in their non-native tongue.

“I see tremendous changes in fluency about four weeks, eight weeks, 12 weeks, and sometimes I have to check in with the students. They don’t realize it,” said Cali.

The goal of the intensive English class is to prepare non-native speakers of English for undergraduate or graduate studies at FGCU which means anyone who wishes to pursue a college degree can apply for the course.

For those of you who like the sound of this but can’t make the 18-hour-a-week commitment, FGCU also offers a “Test of English as a Foreign Language” class which meets once a week for three hours.