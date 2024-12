Addiel Herrera Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after deputies say he barged into his neighbor’s home with a knife and injured a woman.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on 21st Street Southwest on Saturday for a disturbance between duplex neighbors.

While on the scene, deputies learned the neighbors had gotten into a verbal argument.

In an attempt to separate themselves, the victim closed their garage and locked their doors while the suspect, 56-year-old Addiel Herrera, went to his unit to grab a knife.

Herrera began banging on the door of the victim’s residence. When the victim opened the door, Herrera stepped inside and slashed at the victim, injuring their hand.

The victim was able to push Herrera out of the door, where he continued to stab the door multiple times.

Deputies located Herrera in his garage, covered in blood. All parties were medically cleared on the scene.

Herrera is being charged with armed burglary with assault. He is being held without bond at the Lee County Jail.