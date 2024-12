Jon S. Warner. Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at an occupied vehicle in his driveway.

Deputies arrested Jon S. Warner, 61, on Monday after a verbal altercation between him and a woman was reported at his home on Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte.

According to CCSO, the altercation between Warner and the woman occurred on Sunday.

Both people spoke with law enforcement, where it was determined that an arrest was unnecessary; however, Warner was advised of options available to him before deputies left the situation.

On Monday at around 2 a.m., CCSO received a report from Warner, who said he suspects the woman had taken his debit card and gone out with a friend.

Warner is later heard on the phone saying, “Get back, get back, Molotov,” and then no longer speaking to the deputy.

Law enforcement then responded to the call, arriving at Warner’s residence, where they found a fire in the driveway and an overwhelming odor of gasoline.

Deputies assessed the scene and spoke with a man who said he pulled into Warner’s driveway to drop off the woman.

The driver then said that Warner lit something, which was later identified as the Molotov cocktail, on fire and threw it at his vehicle, igniting it while he was inside.

The item damaged the windshield, causing flames to spill onto Warner’s home’s driveway.

Warner was then arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

His charges include arson and possession or manufacturing of a firebomb.