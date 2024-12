Credit: The Weather Authority

Update: A dense fog advisory has been issued for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto, and Highlands Counties until 9 a.m.

Fog is dense when visibility drops below 0.25 of a mile, impacting driving; motorists are advised to exercise caution.

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer Monday with increased humidity. There will be increased cloud coverage throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “As we watch a cold front weaken towards dissipation, Southwest Florida will see more humid conditions. As the front strays away from Florida, expect an increased chance of stray showers.”

Monday

Humid conditions continue this Monday, thanks to a cold front stalling and dissipating over the region.

We’ll see more clouds than the sun again this Monday, and there is a chance for a stray shower.

Highs remain warm and top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tuesday

Our milder mornings continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s on Tuesdays.

Moisture continues to stream, bringing the chance for stray showers from midday through the afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Expect partly cloudy, mild, and humid conditions for your New Year’s Eve plans.

Wednesday

Happy New Year!

A dry cold front will move through the area midday Wednesday, bringing cooler and less humid air back to Southwest Florida.

Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 70s.

Cooler temperatures will move in overnight Wednesday.