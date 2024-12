Cape Coral is ringing in the new year with a vibrant celebration featuring food, music, games, and not one but two ball drops, offering something for everyone in the family.

The festivities at Southeast 47th Terrace and Southeast 10th Place kicked off at 6 p.m., with thousands expected to attend.

Streets in the area are closed to traffic to accommodate the event, which features live music, food trucks, and a spectacular pyrotechnics show at both 8 p.m. and midnight.

The two ball drops cater to different audiences: one at 8 p.m. for families with young children or those who prefer to call it an early night and another at midnight for those planning to stay up to welcome 2025.

WINK News reporter Annalise Iraola spoke with Todd King, the special events coordinator for the City of Cape Coral to find out what the city has in store for the night.

“This event is perfect for families with kids or anyone looking to ring in the New Year. Lots of live music, lots of great food, lots of beverages. To have a great time,” King said. “We’ve got some amazing restaurants on 47 Terrace, so come on down. Have a great night.”

Live music acts include local favorite Deb and the Dynamics, DJ Rifik, and the Baha Men, best known for their hit song Who Let the Dogs Out?

The pyrotechnics show promises to be a highlight of the evening, providing dazzling displays at both scheduled ball drops.

Whether attending with family or as part of a larger group, Cape Coral’s New Year’s Eve celebration offers a festive way to close out 2024.

For those staying home, updates from the event will be shared throughout the evening.