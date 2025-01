The fog may have rolled in, but it hasn’t stopped crowds from gathering in downtown Fort Myers for the city’s signature New Year’s Eve celebration, the Downtown Countdown, to ring in 2025.

The festivities began at 6:30 p.m., and the streets have been bustling with excitement for hours. As the night progresses, the fun is only ramping up.

People of all ages are enjoying the vibrant atmosphere filled with music, food, and anticipation.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to join the festivities.

Children like Skyler and Oklay shared their excitement for the evening’s activities.

“I’m most excited because my mom said we can find something to paint, so that’s what I’m most excited to do,” Skyler said.

Oklay added, “There is a lot of stuff.”

The event features food trucks, sweet vendors, and a photo booth to help attendees capture their last memories of 2024.

Sidney Hawkins, owner of Sugaree Photo Booth, reflected on the occasion.

“Going into 2025, I hope that it’s like a lasting memory of the rest of the year,” Hawkins said.

Skyler took full advantage of the photo booth, sharing her favorite poses.

“I did a cheese pose and a surprise pose,” she said.

WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty herself stepped into the photo booth to capture her final moments of the year before heading over to enjoy live performances.

Among the performers were DJs Emanuel and JC, who have been part of the Downtown Countdown for the past three years.

“It makes me feel so awesome just because, you know, what happened with the hurricane and everything that has been going on,” JC said. “Finally, we get that one day where everybody comes together.”

The duo shared a favorite memory from past New Year’s events.

“I think the kid was like 6 years old, and he ended up in the middle, and they were just tossing him around,” Emanuel said. “He was dancing and just having a good old time, and watching people’s faces just having a great time, not worrying about anything. I think that’s one of the greatest feelings I have had DJing here the last three years.”

The Downtown Countdown will continue until after midnight, featuring fireworks and a ball drop to officially welcome 2025.

Attendees are advised to plan ahead as parking is limited, and most of downtown is closed off for the event.