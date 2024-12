As one year ends and another begins, it’s common for us to think of changes we want to make.

Many of the most popular resolutions involve quitting a bad behavior. As anyone who’s tried knows, that’s easier said than done.

We asked WINK News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier to seek out some expert tips to help you succeed.

With all the preparation for starting a new year, many of us are setting our sights on change: dropping a habit that doesn’t serve us well. This could be overeating, smoking, drinking, shopping, working too much or scrolling too much. The list is long and paved with good intentions, which can be the road to failure.

Dr. Adi Jaffe, psychologist and author of “Unhooked,” said, “Over 40% of people completely let go of their New Year’s resolutions by the end of this first month.”

We cling to these habits because they give us a payoff of some sort.

Think of the feeling of buying something or checking social media, but the high is short-lived and may be costly in the long run.

In his book “Unhooked,” Jaffe suggests people break down the underlying driver.

“What you’re really doing is you’re relieving underlying negative emotional states, things that feel bad, awkward, stress, anxiety, fear and depression, and you’re actually relieving those with the habit,” Jaffe said.

The best way to kick it is to find a healthier outlet.

“Research has shown us it is much better to replace a bad behavior with a good one,” Jaffe said.

A stumbling block is that we expect an even trade, wanting the same feeling we once had.

“You’re not going to be as good at doing the new behavior, practicing this new behavior, as you were at the old one, and this is where a lot of people go wrong. You will slip up,” Jaffe said.

Instead of focusing on setbacks, your goal should be working toward the new you.

“Start measuring how successful you are in creating the new habit, and just keep pushing,” Jaffe said.

In a shift toward positive behaviors, experts suggest goals like eating healthier instead of dieting, exercising more instead of losing weight and saving a predetermined amount of money each month instead of cutting out shopping.

It all comes down to mindset.