A Marine was shot and killed at the Port of the Islands Resort on New Year’s Eve last year by a former employee, but his memory lives on in Angels for Heroes.

The United States Marines are ranked among the toughest men and women on the planet.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Michael Ludwig was one of them.

He survived enlistment overseas deployment and the mental struggles that followed.

However, as many celebrate the start of a new year, Ludwig’s family is marking a painful anniversary.

His death left a lasting impact on his family, fellow veterans and the community he fought so hard to rebuild his life in.

His parents, Michael and Tammy Ludwig, have turned their grief into Angels for Heroes.

“Zach was our angel,” said Tammy. “Zach was our hero, and there was a song he wrote called ‘Days Fly By.’ In that song, he sings, ‘Praying to God to keep me strong, praying the angels [to] guide me home.'”

Angels for Heroes raised $16,000 on this painful anniversary; every dollar will support Warrior Homes and the David Lawrence centers, places that helped Ludwig through his darkest days.

Dale Mullin, founder and president of Warrior Homes of Collier, said, “It was heartbreaking. It was hard to keep back the tears because I knew him. He worked so hard trying to get his life back, to restore it, and to move forward.”

Mullin watched Zach work tirelessly to rebuild his life, and he still holds on to Zach’s gratitude.

Ludwig, in a voicemail to Mullin, said, “Hey, Dale, it’s Zach Ludwig. I just wanted to give you a call and let you know I completed Veterans Court on April 6. I have my graduation. If I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to go to Alpha House and get that support during that critical time, I wouldn’t be here right now, and I just wanted to thank you for everything. Hope you’re doing well, and talk to you soon. Bye.”

Sammy, Ludwig’s emotional support dog, was his constant companion.

His parents said Sammy is now their source of comfort—a living piece of Zach that stays with them.

They believe, in a way, that Zach speaks to them through Sammy. It’s this connection that helps them keep going, even on the hardest days.