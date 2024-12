Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a partly cloudy Tuesday, with patchy fog expected throughout the New Year’s Eve festivities.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Coastal fog may linger throughout the day, with some patchy fog possible this New Year’s Eve. On Wednesday, a cold front will arrive, dropping temperatures.”

Tuesday

Areas of dense fog continue throughout the morning and can even linger along the Coast this afternoon.

Expect sun and clouds for the afternoon, with the chance for a stray shower.

Highs top out in the upper 70s.

Patchy fog can re-develop this evening and be an impact on your New Year’s Eve plans.

Wednesday

Happy New Year!

Patchy fog will be possible early Wednesday morning.

A dry cold front will move through the area midday, bringing cooler and less humid air back to Southwest Florida. Highs top out in the mid- to upper 70s.

Cooler temperatures move in overnight on Wednesday.

Thursday

Cooler temperatures return for Thursday morning, with lows in the lower to mid-50s.

We’ll see sun and clouds throughout the day, with high cirrus clouds drifting in.

Highs top out in the lower to mid-70s.