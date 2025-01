Steele Idelson (left) and Elle Eisele (right) CREDIT: Canterbury School of Fort Myers

Two 19-year-old women from Fort Myers were among those injured when a man intentionally drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15 others.

Steele Idelson and Elle Eisele, both graduates of Canterbury School in Fort Myers’ Class of 2023, were reportedly hospitalized after the attack.

WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca reached out and spoke with Charles Idelson, the grandfather of Steele, who confirmed she was a victim and is currently in critical condition.

The school confirmed to WINK News Wednesday evening that Elle was also injured in the attack.

The school shared the following statement on behalf of the Eisele and Idelson families, The Eisele and Idelson families are deeply grateful for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and offers of support for our daughters following the tragic attack in New Orleans. We are especially thankful for the exceptional care and compassion they are receiving at University Medical Center. We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders, whose swift actions may have saved our daughters’ lives. To everyone who has reached out with love and support, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Canterbury School

Authorities have described the attack as an “act of terrorism.”

According to authorities, a man intentionally drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter early on New Year’s Day.

In addition to the 15 killed, dozens more were injured, among them, Steele.

According to the FBI, the attacker used a rented Ford pickup truck to carry out the deliberate assault.

Agents confirmed the truck displayed an ISIS flag and contained improvised explosive devices. Additional explosive devices were discovered in the surrounding area.

The suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas.

He died in a gunfight with responding police officers, two of whom were injured.

Officials revealed that Jabbar had previously served in the U.S. military, though further details about his service were not immediately disclosed.

WINK News is pursuing more information on Steele and how she’s doing. We will bring you updates as we learn them.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.