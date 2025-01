Credit: UC Breaking

A plane containing four people has crashed on a public road outside of the airfield at the Naples Airport.

Naples Fire Rescue, Greater Naples Fire, and Collier County EMS crews responded to the overnight crash on Wednesday.

WINK News deployed reporter Zoe Warner onto the scene, where she described the intense fog blanketing the area.

It remains unclear what caused the plane to crash; however, WINK News spoke with law enforcement off-hand, where they said that no injuries were reported.

WINK News will continue to investigate the crash and report new information whenever it becomes available.

The Naples Airport Facebook account posted an update regarding the crash. A 36 Bonanza made an emergency landing shortly after take-off at the @NaplesAirport on January 1, and thankfully all four people on board walked away from the aircraft. A few buildings on the airport grounds were damaged and the airport has resumed normal operations. Naples Airport

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.