At De Lasalle Academy in South Fort Myers, kids with support needs are empowered to reach their full potential with tailored support and innovative teaching.

It’s a school where every student, no matter their challenges, is given the tools to succeed.

Some might consider children with support needs the forgotten or overlooked population.

Those with autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression, but at De Lasalle Academy, they are empowered to be themselves and to accomplish whatever their heart desires.

Shelby Vaughn, principal of de Lasalle Academy, said, “Students that just need some extra love and support.”

Vaughn sees the need. Teachers provide the extra love and support.

“A lot of our students struggle with processing emotions and regulating their emotions, so we have a social thinking class that they’re able to work on those skills. What we focus on is meeting them at the level of academics that they’re currently at,” Vaughn said.

They do that with hands-on instruction by having smaller class sizes and providing a positive learning environment. The goal isn’t just getting students to the next grade level. It’s to give them the tools they need to succeed now and in the future with a big emphasis on the future.

Mike Santucci, transition coordinator at de Lasalle Academy, said that they work with students to develop the skills they’ll need once they graduate, whether in a job setting, college, a trade program or a vocational program.

“Someone who doesn’t know how to swim, you wouldn’t ask them to swim across a river for the first time. You’d give them some kind of support, or maybe even a buddy to help them get across, so that’s sort of what transition planning is. We’re bridging the gap to success.”

Whatever that success may look like for that individual student.

“Whatever level of independence that they can reach. We’re going to help them get there, and that is our goal,” Santucci said.

De Lasalle Academy has many community partners who also help students achieve their goals, whether that’s a job at Lee Health or going on to Florida Gulf Coast University or Florida SouthWestern State College.

Tuition costs around $19,000 a year, but the academy does offer scholarships and tuition assistance.

If you want to learn more about the school, there are two open houses next month.