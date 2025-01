High school athletes push their limits to win games, but staying in top shape is crucial.

When injuries strike, athletes need to bounce back quickly.

WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri explains how athletic trainers at Aubrey Rogers High School keep players healthy.

Before athletes at Aubrey Rogers High School can make plays on the field, they have to make sure their bodies are ready.

That’s where Aubrey Rogers High School Athletic Trainer Joe Klanecky comes in.

“I knew that I wanted to work with people. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew that I wanted to work with individuals. I wanted to help people, and the medical field just always sounded interesting to me, and I love sports, and I thought, OK, helping people and being around sports? It’s kind of a win-win for me,” he said.

Klanecky gets the players ready to take the field or the court, whether for practice or a game by taping their ankles, assessing any injury concerns, doing ultrasounds or teaching them through band work.

He also tries to get the athletes back out there after an injury.

“I’m like a support system away from home, so if we have students that have never experienced a significant injury before, they never missed time for having a serious injury, I’m their support system. I’m a way to educate them and instruct them on these are the different things you need to do. These are the things you don’t need to do because at the end of the day, regardless if the student is here or at home, they’re still my responsibility to make sure they’re staying safe,” he said.

Klanecky values the work he does, all to help athletes attain success.