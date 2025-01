Each Wednesday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers partners with WINK News to spotlight some of the region’s most wanted individuals.

As the new year begins, Crime Stoppers is reflecting on 2024’s success in removing criminals from the streets, thanks to tips from the public.

The crimes range from theft and drug offenses to murder, with a common thread: individuals fleeing accountability or reoffending.

“Typically, the people we profile are [people with felonies]. They’ve been arrested anywhere from five to 30 times, and they’re still here,” said Trish Routte, manager of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. “Nine times out of 10, the people committing crimes in our community stay right here.”

According to Routte, 2024 was a banner year for anonymous tips, resulting in more than $70,000 in cash rewards distributed to tipsters.

Among the notable rewards:

$3,000 for information related to a homicide in Cape Coral.

Over $1,100 for a kidnapping case in Fort Myers.

$1,500 for details about a truck involved in a hit-and-run.

“We pay in cash so that there’s no way of tracing anything back from beginning to end. The tipsters remain anonymous. No one ever takes their name. We don’t have caller ID; we don’t trace any calls,” Routte explained. “In fact, our call center is actually in Canada. And we do that by design so that if anybody tried to subpoena our phone records, they’re in another country. Can’t do it.”

Narcotics-related crimes received significant attention in 2024.

“This has been a really big year for narcotics-related tips and arrests. Big arrests, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and a lot of times, the people that are giving those tips don’t want the reward either. They just want the people perpetrating these crimes out of their community,” Routte said.

The collaboration between Crime Stoppers and the community continues to play a critical role in creating safer streets for Southwest Florida.