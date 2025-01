Roger Horton is using SIP construction to rebuild his home. CREDIT: WINK News

When pitted against adversity, creativity flourishes as a North Fort Myers homeowner takes his path after Hurricane Ian flooded his home.

After the storm flooded his home, FEMA gave Roger Horton two choices: sell and move or demolish and rebuild.

Horton rejected both choices, opting for a 13.7-foot, FEMA-regulated facelift.

“It’s built out of steel foam built panels that are all interlocking,” Horton said. “It’s sort of like giant Legos and steel beams.”

Through Steel Insulated Panel construction (SIP), Horton essentially built a home on top of his current home.

“We did a partial demolition, meaning we took off the roof, followed the wall, and reinforced the walls with pillar buttresses,” said Horton. “Then, we built a new house on top.”

The panels are energy efficient and can withstand winds of over 180 miles per hour.

“Everything is attached to a steel framework,” Horton said. “They’re steel pillars that go all through the house.”

New FEMA regulations require everything in the home to be elevated, so Roger’s old living room on the first floor will remain empty to comply.

He and his wife will live in the upstairs area, which will include a kitchen, two bedrooms, bathrooms and a beautiful view of their canal.

Horton’s AC unit will be elevated on a little perch outside; however, this comes at an exuberant cost.

According to Horton, an estimated $375,000 has been put into his home, not including furnishing costs.

WINK News asked him why he was spending so much money when he could sell the home, which would be cost-efficient and require less effort.

“You get used to a community,” Horton said. “You have roots there. You have family in the area. We have children that live in the same neighborhood.”

Horton’s renovation inspired the same neighbors to follow in his footsteps.

Another homeowner living on Horton’s street had decided to use SIP construction.

“Hopefully, it’ll be helpful, and somebody else will find this system works,” said Horton.

Horton estimates the construction of the home will be completed by May 2025.

Then, he and his wife will start furnishing and moving in, just in time for the next hurricane season.