Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking dense fog this Wednesday morning, then slightly above-average afternoon temperatures.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said, “We’ve been tracking dense fog overnight, that has begun to impact Southwest Florida motorists. An advisory has been issued, so remain cautious while traveling this Wednesday morning.”

Wednesday

Happy New Year!

Fog is working its way through Southwest Florida yet again this morning.

A dense fog advisory is in place for all counties in Southwest Florida until 10 a.m.

We will begin to see improvement during the 9 a.m. hour as the sun continues to come up.

By this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 70s with sun and clouds overhead.

We are seeing a slight dip in our humidity allowing it to not feel as muggy stepping outside the door.

This evening, temperatures will be in the low 70s with passing clouds.

Thursday

Less humid air continues to usher in, allowing for a more seasonal day across the Southwest Florida area.

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s, right where they should be this time of year.

Overnight temperatures will also be slightly cooler in the low 50s.

Lots of sunshine is in store throughout the day.

Looking Ahead

By the upcoming weekend, cooler air will allow temperatures to struggle to warm up past the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will be waking up to chilly temperatures in the 40s both weekend days.

Beach and Boating Forecast

Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 15 knots with the Gulf wave heights reaching 1 to 3 feet.

There’s a light to moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

Be careful with some coastal fog in the mornings, improving throughout the day.