The 2024 hurricane season did damage to Little Gasparilla Island in Charlotte County. Residents hope the new year will bring revitalization.

Some residents on Little Gasparilla Island, like William, are starting to feel exhausted, drained and hopeless.

“Well, I know a lot of people say [that] you know what you’re getting into when you move somewhere out there like that,” said William. “We know at some point it could happen. But at the end of the day, you really don’t know how it feels until it does. And it’s the worst feeling you can imagine.”

There are no cars or roads on the island, just sand and golf carts, which makes debris removal ten times harder.

“I came the other day to pick somebody up, and this is like a third-world country down here. Some of this is from Ian, and then they got hit with the other storms,” William said.

During Hurricane Ian, the county received approval from the HOA to enter the island and conduct a barge operation.

This time, the county said they need approval from every property owner on Gasparilla Island, which could take a while.

“They do what they can, and I think at this point they’re rallying the forces I hope to help us a little bit more,” said Richard Leydon, resident, “so we’re here to help them make it easy for the people to come over.”

But it’s been almost three months. William hopes something can be done to help with the stress.

“We’re not looking for special attention or special help. We’re just wanting to be fair and balanced compared to what we get to the mainland,” William said.

Having to take the trash on and off the island by boat is what’s causing residents to feel hopeless.

“These two storms have felt so horrible, and they still do; they’re weighing on everyone right now; everyone’s worn out. It’s affecting relationships of friends, partners and marriages. It’s taken a significant toll on everyone involved on this island,” William said.