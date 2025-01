The scene of chaos and confusion in New Orleans has filled many with worry and fear of being out in large crowds in busy areas.

WINK News went to our local law enforcement to get answers about how they keep you safe in large crowds.

Each law enforcement agency we spoke with said planning and preparation for these large events is key.

The Fort Myers Police Department, Cape Coral Police Department, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office utilize technology, tools and manpower to monitor crowds during these kinds of events.

LCSO said in a statement, “In addition to increased manpower and the utilization of state-of-the-art technology, safety sweeps are conducted at venues prior to events.”

The Fort Myers Police Department said, “With any large-scale event, there are months of planning and preparation. We constantly monitor mass casualty events across the country and beyond to improve our planning and potential response with each one.”

We spoke with CCPD on Thursday, who told us that people can also play a role in keeping each other safe.

Mercedes Simonds, the public affairs officer for CCPD, said, “Crowd hypervigilance is also very important, so not just officers being vigilant looking around, but it’s also important for you to be aware of your surroundings so that you can report anything if something is missing or suspicious.”

In addition to drones, staffing and technology, various barricades to ensure roads are blocked and impassable are also deployed at events in Southwest Florida.