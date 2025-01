Thursday morning, millions of Americans are making their way back home after celebrating the holidays with loved ones.

There’s traffic picking up at the airport as people head back home for the holidays, but not enough to cause long lines at the TSA checkpoints or when checking in bags, as Southwest Florida International Airport expected.

Instead, flyers have been passing through without a problem, though traffic comes in waves.

“No, I didn’t have any issues. The flight coming in was half capacity. Not as busy as I thought it was going to be. But we will see; time will tell,” said Keegan Pawloski, flying out of RSW.

And time did tell. Throughout the morning, the airport got busier at times– almost every security checkpoint had long lines.

But many people told WINK News that their flights are all good with no delays, for now.

WINK News spoke with one woman who flew back to Southwest Florida from Cincinnati, and she said it was smooth sailing for her.

“It was great. There were no weather problems, and so far, everyone has been very nice and civil, so that makes it a lot of fun,” said Caryl Sullivan.

RSW said they expect to be busy with post-holiday travel up until Sunday, so just as the airport has been saying since Christmas, if you have an early morning flight, make sure you arrive early.

Pack some patience and, most importantly, monitor your flight information and any connecting flights you may have.